PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University Saul O Sidore Lecture Series, will host the second lecture in its year-long examination of social justice issues in our society on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., when Viniece Jennings, Ph.D., presents, “Environmental Justice and Health: The Ecosystem Mindset for Urban Green Spaces in Retrospect and Moving Forward.”

The lecture will be held in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus.

