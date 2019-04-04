BARNSTEAD — Farmers interested in vendor space are invited to apply to the Barnstead Farmers' Market for the 2019 season.
The farmers' market is expanding this year, offering market dollars, matching dollars for EBT customers, vouchers for veterans in the month of September, a Strawberry Festival on June 29, Open Farm Day on July 20, and a Pumpkin Festival during September.
The market also is looking to develop a Farm-to-Table event.
Limited space is available. For more information, call or email Lori at 603-269-2329 or lorimahar@tds.net, or visit www.barnsteadfarmersmarket.club.
