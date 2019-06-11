GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee will be sponsoring a yard sale on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. Register for a spot at the community yard sale site which will be located at the Gilford Village Field, or participants can host a sale at their own house and register to be listed on the map. Each registered yard sale site will have a number and address listed on the map to help shoppers find the location.
Community site registration is $20, and a map listing for a house site is $10. Maps will be sold for $2 at the village field on the day of the sale. Proceeds will support Gilford Old Home Day.
To register, visit www.gilfordrec.com. The deadline to register is Friday, June 7. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
