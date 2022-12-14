Megan Brown, Danielle Sloane with Families in Transition, and Alan Collins from UScellular, celebrate the holidays with a food donation from UScellular as part of the company's Nourishing Connections Holiday Campaign. (Courtesy photo/UScellular)
WOLFEBORO — The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.
In a surprise visit on Dec.12, UScellular donated food items to Families in Transition to aid them in their mission of preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness. This donation will help stock the shelves at the food pantry which serves as a resource for families in the community to reduce their vulnerability to food insecurity and homelessness.
"Families in Transition does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Wolfeboro area," said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager at UScellular in New England. "Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year."
Families in Transition's mission is to empower people experiencing homelessness. The organization does that by providing dignified housing, by delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions, by developing collaborative relationships with our clients and partners, and by creating opportunities for donors and volunteers committed to making a difference where they live and work.
This holiday season, UScellular is providing food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores are also collecting donations for local food-focused non-profits.
