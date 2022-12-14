Families in Transition

Megan Brown, Danielle Sloane with Families in Transition, and Alan Collins from UScellular, celebrate the holidays with a food donation from UScellular as part of the company's Nourishing Connections Holiday Campaign. (Courtesy photo/UScellular)

WOLFEBORO — The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

In a surprise visit on Dec.12, UScellular donated food items to Families in Transition to aid them in their mission of preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness. This donation will help stock the shelves at the food pantry which serves as a resource for families in the community to reduce their vulnerability to food insecurity and homelessness.

