LACONIA — On Tuesday, Dec. 4, Santa Claus will call the children of the Laconia area to wish them happy holidays and ask what they would like for Christmas. Call Laconia Parks & Recreation at 603-524-5046 to register. Forms must be filled out no later than Monday, Dec. 3. This program is free.
On Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. will be a family program called Hurray for the Holidays. At this event, families will make Christmas ornaments and sing or listen to Christmas carols, all for $2 per person. Call Laconia Parks & Recreation to register and pay by Dec. 7, at 603-524-5046.
Christmas caroling will be happening Dec. 12. Meet at the Community Center at 5:30 p.m., to travel to Taylor Community to sing door to door. Song lyrics will be provided. This is a free event, and cocoa will be provided for those that bring a travel mug. Call Laconia Parks & Recreation to sign up by Dec. 10, at 603-524-5046.
Family cooking decorating will be held Dec. 18, from 6-8 p.m. Families can sign up to decorate Christmas cookies. All materials will be supplied, and families will take their cookies home. The cost is $10 for a family of four, and $2 for each additional person. Register and pay to Laconia Parks & Recreation by Dec. 14, at 603-524-5046.
