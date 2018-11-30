LACONIA — The Unitarian Universalist Buddhist Meditation Group will hold an all-day retreat on Saturday, Dec. 8.
The meditation group, which meets regularly at the Unitarian Universalist Society every Tuesday at 6 p.m., has chosen Dec. 8 because it is a special day in Buddhism, called “Bodhi Day.” It is a Buddhist holiday celebrating the day on which Siddhartha Gautama sat underneath the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India, 2,500 years ago.
The retreat on Dec. 8, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with periods of walking meditation, silent meditation, and teachings.
The group will watch two teachings of the Venerable Ani Pema Chodron from her latest set of teachings, called “Sacred Journey.”
A pot-luck lunch will be shared, and Rick Hochsprung will guide the group in Chinese movement therapy. There also will be an art session on creating mandalas.
To register, contact Rev. Dr. Judith Wright, minister of the UU Society of Laconia, at 978-852-9621, or by email at Revjudithwright@gmail.com.
