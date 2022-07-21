HOLDERNESS — UNH Cooperative Extension will offer a 12-week Master Gardener training in Holderness starting in September. The Master Gardener Program is part of a national effort to train people who are passionate about gardening so that they can become volunteers who share science-based horticultural knowledge with the public. The training will be held at the Squam Lake Natural Science Center each Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Nov.22.

Weekly in-person sessions will cover topics such as basic botany and plant physiology, soil science and ecology, entomology, plant pathology, horticultural research, and various gardening techniques. In addition, trainees receive instruction in adult learning, project management, and public speaking.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.