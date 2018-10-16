Two Holy Trinity students earn National History Day award

LACONIA — Grace DeMatos and Ava Hosmer, eighth-grade students from Holy Trinity School, were the recipients of the White House History Award at the 2018 National History Day awards ceremony held at the University of Maryland last June.
The award, sponsored by the White House Historical Association, is given to an outstanding project based on the history of the White House, a president, or a first lady. For their project, the girls created a performance titled, 'A Voice That Sang for a Difference.'
The performance tells the story of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s relationship with opera singer Marian Anderson, and Roosevelt's involvement in Anderson's historic performance on the steps of the Lincoln Monument. Anderson sang on Easter Sunday 1939, after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to let a black artist perform at Constitution Hall.
When the girls returned to school in the fall, they were alerted by email that the award came with at $1,000 prize, which they have recently received.
