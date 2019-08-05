MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen-Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer another workshop on how to paint a landscape with instructor Ann Xavier in a two-day class on Aug. 13 and 20, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Students will create an original, 12- by 16-inch oil painting from their own photograph or another picture that inspires. Xavier also will have samples to work from.
Paints, canvas, brushes, and pallet will be provided.
Xavier is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and has 30 years' teaching experience.
Tuition is $65 per student, with a $30 materials fee paid to the instructor on the day of the class.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required, by calling 603-279-7920 or stopping by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or http://www.facebook.com/nhcrafh.
