Preparations are underway for the 25th Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice Tree of Memories Celebration of Life and Remembrance. This annual event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12. Due to COVID 19, the VNA will not be able to gather in person for the usual event. A virtual celebration is planned.
For more information visit www.centralvna.org. Fir trees will still be at the same locations for this ceremony. They will be at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro; the Wakefield Town Hall, Wakefield; Moulton Farm, Meredith; and the Pearson Road Community/Senior Center, Alton.
Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice provides an opportunity to remember the lives of family, friends and neighbors by participating in a touching tree lighting ceremony, sharing music, prayers and words of comfort, reading names and placing an inscribed porcelain dove on an evergreen tree. In addition, the VNA has found that many local clubs and organizations find this is to be a touching opportunity to honor and remember past members. The same spirit will be celebrated this year through a virtual celebration.
The tradition started several years ago when Shirley Richardson and her late husband, Bob, visited Cape Cod during the Christmas season and had the opportunity to take part in a meaningful ceremony to remember Shirley’s parents. The event, organized by the local hospice, included placing an inscribed seashell on an evergreen tree. It was such a profound experience that Shirley and Bob brought the idea to the local hospice organization in Wolfeboro and in 1995; the first Tree of Memories was established. A dove was selected to hang on a fir tree as a symbol of serenity, peace and tranquility. A touching ceremony was created and today, twenty-five years later, that same tradition will continue
For more information or to purchase a dove you can contact Central VNA by calling 1-800-244-8549 or by visiting www.centralvna.org. The deadline for purchasing a dove is December 8th. Everyone is welcome to view the virtual celebration as more details become available.
