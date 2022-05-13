LACONIA — The TWC Wavemakers recently celebrated the conclusion of their 40th Winter Season at their annual end-of-season banquet, a fun-filled event that highlights the swimmers' successes.
The Wavemakers finished in 7th place at the NHSA Swimming Championships. Thirty swimmers qualified for the New England Regional Championships, eight qualified for the New England Silver Championships, and one qualified for the New England Junior Olympics. New Wavemaker records were set by Chael Smithson in the 9 to 10-year-old 100 yard breaststroke record and by Emmett Wilson in the 15 and over 200 yard Breaststroke.
One of the highlights of the evening is the announcement of the Wavemaker and Ripple of the Year award. This award is presented to the swimmer who is selected by their peers and is viewed to have demonstrated a passion for the sport, dedication and leadership, as well as good sportsmanship and support of the other swimmers on the team. Among older swimmers Kyle Dumais was voted as the 2021-2022 Wavemaker of the Year. Younger swimmers chose Chael Smithson as the Ripple of the Year.
The Wavemakers will be back in the pool for their summer swim season at the end of May which runs through the months of June and July. The Wavemakers practice at The Wellness Complex, 827 North Main Street. For more information call 603-527-8370.
