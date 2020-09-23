BRISTOL — As with most things this year, the Tapply-Thompson Community Center’s annual Apple Festival & Craft Fair will be different. Due to current restrictions and for safety, there will be no craft fair this year. There will be the usual apple pies and crisps, home-baked beans, bread, rolls and apple sauce available for pre-order.
Pre-order forms will be available online or by email, and orders can also be taken over the phone. Payment can be made by credit card by calling 603-744-2713 or by check.
Time slots are available for volunteers on Friday, Oct. 9, to help with peeling, prepping and baking. Pick-up for apple items will be 9 a.m.–noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, at TTCC. Curbside delivery is also available.
