LACONIA — Leavitt Park Community Club and Lakeport Association will host Trunk or Treat to be held at Leavitt Park, 334 Elm Street on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 –5 p.m.
If interested in being a trunk for Trunk or Treat or becoming a member call Leavitt Park at 603-998-1418 or Lakeport Association at 603-524-7583.
