LACONIA — The Woodland Heights School PTO is hosting Trunk or Treat on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee and the winning trunk will take home half of the money raised.
RSVP by Friday, Oct. 25 to Shannon at 603-630-2021 or stemple33@ymail.com.
Trunk or treat is open to all, and is a safe place for trick-or-treating.
