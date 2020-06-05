LACONIA — Lakes Region United has roster spots available on the U10 boys and girls teams at no cost for the fall 2020 season. Teams practice twice per week and play eight games in the New Hampshire Soccer League, four games at home and four away games in state.
Lakes Region United aims to develop young soccer players as they move from elementary school through middle and high school and beyond in a fun, competitive, safe, and educational environment.
Lakes Region United President Steven Hepburn said, “We want to find the best soccer players in the area born in 2011 or 2012 to give them an opportunity to experience travel soccer." There are up to 14 spots available on each team, and competitive tryouts are expected to be held in July.
To register for U10 tryouts, visit www.lrusoccer.com.
Registration for U11-U15 boys and girls fall travel teams is also now open.
LRU has players from Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Gilmanton, Meredith, Alton, Moultonborough, Sanborton, Canterbury, New Hampton, and Concord. LRU is a non-profit organization that keeps costs reasonable by relying on experienced volunteers to coach, and the generosity of local towns and school districts providing field time for practices and games. Long term sponsorships and support come from Fratello’s Italian Grill, Grappone Automotive, and Pike Industries. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact info@lrusoccer.com.
