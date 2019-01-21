NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center was chosen as a gift recipient by the Seventh Annual Tower of Toys, hosted in Manchester. For the second consecutive year, the organization received a generous donation of toys and gifts for its students and children.
Coordinated and promoted by Manchester-based businesses, the Tower of Toys is a charity organization that collects toys for families and children in need during the holiday season. The goal each year is to build a tower made of toys in the atrium of the Beacon Building. Over the past seven years, the number of participating businesses has increased, as has the tower’s impact.
“Witnessing the so many local companies from a wide variety of industries come together in the spirit of generosity and charity for those in need is truly inspiring,” said Carol Lawrence-Erickson, Tower of Toys founding sponsor and Red Arrow Diner owner and president. “The Tower of Toys is a passionate collection of people who truly want to improve the lives of underserved children and families by offering brighter holidays. Spaulding Youth Center is an organization that strives to accomplish that and so much more, each and every day through programs and services on their campus.”
Spaulding Youth Center serves students and families from the greater Manchester area. The gifts were distributed to those children who live on its campus as well as to day student families in need during the holiday season.
“We are thrilled that Tower of Toys selected our children for this extremely generous donation of toys and gifts this past holiday season,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Because of their support, our children found delightful gifts wrapped for them under the tree on Christmas morning. Every child deserves to have long-lasting and positive holiday memories and the Tower of Toys certainly helped us fulfill this need for our children this year.”
To learn more about Tower of Toys, visit www.facebook.com/toweroftoysnh.
To learn more about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
