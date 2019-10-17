TILTON — Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event. On Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers can bring in their pets, with or without costume, to have their photos taken by a local photographer. The first 25 participants will also receive a free, magnetic picture frame.
"At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That's why we're excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike," said Katie Merriam, manager of the Tilton store.
Kelsey Lynn Photography will take photos at the event. The event is open to the public and will take place at 630 W. Main St., Suite 900. For more information, contact the Tilton Tractor Supply at 603-286-7800.
For more information about Tractor Supply Company, visit www.TractorSupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a pet specialty supply retailer. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
