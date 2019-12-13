TILTON — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
Kelsey Lynn Photography will be on site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa's Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
"At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms," said Katie Merriam, manager of Tilton Tractor Supply store. "This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones."
This event is open to the public. Tilton Tractor Supply is at 630 West Main St., Suite 900. For more information, call 603-286-7800.
