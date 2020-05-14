MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club will hold their annual Rubber Duck race on Saturday, July 4, at 4 p.m. at Hesky Park. Tickets are on sale now through the mail at $5 each or five tickets for $20. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. There are 28 prizes, beginning with $1,000 cash for first place, $500 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth and $100 for fifth.
Prize money was donated by Dunkin', Stewart Property Management, Mill Falls at the Lake, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Circle Dental, Aubuchon Hardware, Chris Williams Architect, The Mug, and Ameriprise Financial. The other 23 prizes will be gift certificates from local businesses including Hermit Woods Winery, Middleton Building Supply, Giuseppe's Restaurant, E.M. Heath's, League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, T-Bones & Cactus Jack's, George's Diner, Innisfree Bookshop, Hart's Restaurant, Bootlegger's, Just Hit Print, The Common Man, Hannaford Supermarket, Waterfall Cafe and Patrick's Pub & Eatery.
Proceeds from the race benefit club activities like community eye exams, glasses and hearing aids for those in need, and free youth vision screenings. The club sponsors four scholarships through Inter-Lakes High School and camp scholarships at Meredith Community Center, and a room at David's House. This year the club is honoring longtime contributor Fred Weeks of Moultonborough, who bought the first ticket for 28 years. He assisted many organizations and believed in the spirit of giving.
For more information, contact Marie at keylion03@gmail.com or Bob at 603-527-8114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.