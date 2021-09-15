LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia and the Putnam Fund will welcome Hart Keene on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Hart Keene doesn’t just present illusion and mentalism, he brings the experience of wonder and awe to an event.
With an engaging personality that will enthrall even the most experienced audiences, Hart lights up events with his quick wit, charm, and jaw dropping illusions. You’ve seen Hart on numerous television shows including NBC’s America’s Got Talent, TNT’s The Librarians, and the CW’s Penn and Teller: Fool Us.
The Laconia Putnam Fund, dedicated to providing the gift of cultural enrichment free of charge to all and presented in the city of Laconia.
Tickets for Hart Keene at the Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. are free and become available on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
Colonial Theatre Box Office will be open Friday, Sept. 17 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets available while supplies last.
