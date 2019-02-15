LACONIA — The Three Rivers Foundation has selected Justine Short of Laconia to receive a $2,400 scholarship. Short, a student at Lakes Region Community College, is studying towards a dual major in accounting and hospitality management. Short graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester in June 2016, and began attending Lakes Region Community College in fall 2016.
“We are thrilled to be working with Justine as she works towards her educational and career goals,” said Deb Tessier, treasurer of the Three Rivers Foundation. “After meeting with her, we were beyond impressed with her tenacity and commitment towards her education. She exemplifies our mission of helping students work towards a goal of obtaining a vocational education and becoming a vital contributor to our local economy.”
Three Rivers Foundation, based in Tilton, formed in 2017 with a mission of developing collaborative relationships with local businesses, existing labor partners, schools, and students, as well as to encourage prospective students to pursue new opportunities about which they are most passionate. For more information, visit www.threerivers-foundations.com.
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
