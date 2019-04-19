LACONIA — The following students are included on the honor roll for the third quarter at Holy Trinity School:

Principal’s List, 3.75-4.0 grade point average

8th Grade

Ella Dion

Jayda-Lynn Glines

Reagan O’Neill

7th Grade

Emily Hansen

Ashley Holland

6th Grade

Jack Benson

Victoria Frankauski

Eli McKinney

Elizabeth Sedgley 

Ricky Vazquez

 

High Honors, 3.35-3.74 grade point average 

8th Grade

Grace DeMatos

Amelia Hosmer

Ava Hosmer

6th Grade

Cole Bertholet

4th Grade

Maddie Garden

Elise Graton

Ben Valles

3rd Grade

Carter Lloyd

Levi Fernandez

Keirsten Fitts

Jeffrey Joyce

Christine Roberge  

Honors, 3.0-3.34 grade point average

7th Grade

Samantha Armstrong

4th Grade

Kailey Knott

Alexis McClean-Covey

Jacoby Keith

