LACONIA — The following students are included on the honor roll for the third quarter at Holy Trinity School:
Principal’s List, 3.75-4.0 grade point average
8th Grade
Ella Dion
Jayda-Lynn Glines
Reagan O’Neill
7th Grade
Emily Hansen
Ashley Holland
6th Grade
Jack Benson
Victoria Frankauski
Eli McKinney
Elizabeth Sedgley
Ricky Vazquez
8th Grade
Grace DeMatos
Amelia Hosmer
Ava Hosmer
6th Grade
Cole Bertholet
4th Grade
Maddie Garden
Elise Graton
Ben Valles
3rd Grade
Carter Lloyd
Levi Fernandez
Keirsten Fitts
Jeffrey Joyce
Christine Roberge
Honors, 3.0-3.34 grade point average
7th Grade
Samantha Armstrong
4th Grade
Kailey Knott
Alexis McClean-Covey
Jacoby Keith
