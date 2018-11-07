PLYMOUTH — The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, is headed to Plymouth for a concert at The Flying Monkey on Saturday, Nov. 17. The show will feature original songs off their new record, 'World Gone Mad,' as well as hits from The Band’s catalog.
The Weight Band is Jim Weider on guitar, mandolin and vocals; Michael Bram on drums & vocals; Brian Mitchell on keyboards and vocals; Matt Zeiner also on keyboard and vocals; and Albert Rogers on bass and vocals.
The Flying Monkey is at 39 Main St. This is a 13+ show, and starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, available by visiting www.goo.gl/B23Jyc.
