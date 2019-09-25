LACONIA — The Studio recently created a way to give back to the community by donating to local nonprofits. Since Sept. 1, there is a new way to donate, and still get something in return.
“We have a little vending machine,” said Melissa McCarthy, owner of The Studio. “For fifty cents you can get a matchbook with either a discount, bonus, or free item. We have a special row of ‘kid friendly’ matches, too.” The money that’s collected for the month of September will go to New Beginnings, and The Studio will match the amount.“We’re excited for the out-of-the-box thinking for raising funds and awareness.'
For more information about New Beginnings, call 603-528-6511. The Studio is located at 598 Main St. To reach them, call 603-455-8008.
