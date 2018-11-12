BELMONT — This Saturday at Belmont High School at 4:30 p.m., It Takes a Community Coalition will host a screening of 'The Ripple Effect,' a movie about suicide, hope, and healing, followed by dinner and a discussion. The event is free and open to the public.
Special guest Kevin Hines will facilitate the discussion. Dinner is free and will be served at 4:30 p.m., provided by the BHS PTO. The program is intended for high school students and adults only. The screening is made possible by support from NAMI NH and the Partnership for Public Health.
For more information, contact Jen Gagnon at 603-267-6525, ext. 1316 or jgagnon@sau80.org. Belmont High School is located at 255 Seavey Road.
LifeLine is available with support for anyone struggling by calling 800-273-TALK, or the Crisis Text Line, by texting HOME to 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.