LACONIA — Safe Haven Ballet presents their production of "The Nutcracker" on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Safe Haven Ballet is thrilled to bring their spirited, full-length ballet of "The Nutcracker" back to The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street. This dynamic performance includes all your favorite characters including a strong-minded Clara to the eccentric Drosselmeyer, the spooky Rats, as well as our beloved Sugarplum Fairy danced by artistic director, Lissa Curtis. In the Land of Sweets, you will be introduced to a variation unique to Safe Haven Ballet called The Brave American.
Website: SafeHavenBallet.org.
Tickets for The Nutcracker at the Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at noon and 4:30 p.m. go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
