NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society will present "The History of Agriculture as Told by Barns" on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Gordon-Nash Library, 69 Main Street.
The evolution of barn architecture tells the story of New Hampshire agriculture. Barns changed from early English style, to Yankee style, to gambrel and then pole barns to accommodate the changing agriculture. Majestic barns represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work and skilled craftsmanship. Learn how barn styles evolved to meet the needs of population growth and changes in society. This presentation will be a chronological walk through time, with photo illustrations of barns around the state that are examples of these eras of agricultural history.
“Barn Talk” will be presented by John Porter who was raised on a dairy farm in Lebanon, graduated from UNH with a B.S. Degree in Animal Science and then went on to get a master’s degree in Animal Nutrition and Farm Management from Cornell University. He has edited, published and contributed to books on the NH Dairy Industry and the preservation of old barns.
Our programs are free and open to the public. Masks will be required at this indoor presentation.
