MEREDITH — Lions Day at The Mug is set for Friday, Feb. 7. The Mug will be open 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and 10 percent of proceeds will support the Meredith Lions Club. Their projects include scholarships given in June and the Inter-Lakes After Prom Party. The club assists with eye exams and eyeglasses, as well as hearing aids. They also give to the Lions Clubs International Foundation, which provides contributions for national disasters such as the Australia fires. Club members will be at The Mug selling raffle tickets. For more information, contact keylion03@gmail.com or 603-279-8956.
