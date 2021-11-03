The McDonough Scholarship Foundation recently awarded $131,800 in scholarship grants to 87 college students who were eligible through their employment at New Hampshire golf courses and country clubs. Since the program was founded in 1955, over $3,000,000 in McDonough scholarship grants have been awarded to help New Hampshire golf course employee/college students pay for their college tuition. Awarded annually, McDonough scholarships are funded by generous donations of members at golf courses and country clubs throughout the state, as well as by local golf associations and individual donors. This year’s scholars attend 38 colleges throughout the country. McDonough Scholarship awards are based on the applicant’s employment history, academic excellence, as well as financial need. Awarded annually, McDonough scholarships are funded by generous donations of members at golf courses and country clubs throughout the state, as well as by local golf associations and individual donors. McDonough, a not-for-profit foundation, also awards 22 additional endowed and un-endowed scholarships to the applicant who best meets the specific selection criteria for each named scholarship.
McDonough Scholarships were awarded to the following area golf and country club employees for 2021-22:
Oak Hill Golf Club — Jayson Keysar of Meredith, a freshman at Plymouth State University;
Pheasant Ridge Golf Club — Brayden McDonald of Gilford, a freshman at UNH; Elizabeth Swarthout of Gilford, a freshman at UNH; and Samuel Mercer of Gilford, a junior at St. Michael’s College.
Laconia Country Club — Tyler Richter of Laconia, a sophomore at Bentley University, and Sam Stafford of Laconia, a freshman at New Hampshire Technical Institute. Additionally, Sam received the Thomas L. DiFonzo Scholarship. This scholarship was endowed by members of Laconia Country Club in honor of the late Thomas DiFonzo, the long-time greens superintendence at Laconia Country Club. It is awarded on an annual basis to a Laconia Country Club employee who has shown the financial need and a commitment to his or her ongoing education.
