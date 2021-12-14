HOLDERNESS — Are you looking for something fun, outside, and educational to do with the whole family? The Squam Lakes Association has just the activity. From Dec. 15 to Feb. 28 the book Winter Dance by Marion Dane Bauer and Richard Jones will be featured in the winter StoryWalk along the West Fire Road Trail which begins at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest’s west parking lot located on College Road in Center Harbor.
A StoryWalk is when a children’s book is taken apart and the pages are placed along a popular walking route. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the VT Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.
Get bundled up in your winter gear and head over to Chamberlain Reynolds to enjoy Marion Dane Bauer's story where you will meet a variety of animals who are busy preparing for winter. Discover how fox decides to celebrate the coming of the snow. Richard Jones' beautiful illustrations bring this forest community to life. As you walk along while reading the story, remember to look for animal signs along the trail.
To learn more about this winter StoryWalk and other great programs offered at the SLA visit www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
