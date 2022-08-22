humane society

Chuck Clark, executive director, Castle in the Clouds; Charles Stanton, executive director, New Hampshire Humane Society; and Nate McShinsky, marketing specialist, Eastern Propane & Oil. (Courtesy photo/Eastern Propane & Oil)

LACONIA — Nearly 200 runners and walkers are expected to join together at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 24 to raise funds and promote awareness of New Hampshire Humane Society and their work to save the lives of homeless pets. Due to COVID-19, this event has been dormant for two years. New Hampshire Humane Society and Castle in the Clouds are happy to announce the return of this collaborative annual event hosted at Castle in the Clouds.

Presented by title sponsor, Eastern Propane & Oil, the annual "Be A Hero 5k" will be a fun-filled, rain or shine event featuring a 5K Run/Walk on the unparalleled scenic campus of Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.

