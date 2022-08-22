LACONIA — Nearly 200 runners and walkers are expected to join together at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Sept. 24 to raise funds and promote awareness of New Hampshire Humane Society and their work to save the lives of homeless pets. Due to COVID-19, this event has been dormant for two years. New Hampshire Humane Society and Castle in the Clouds are happy to announce the return of this collaborative annual event hosted at Castle in the Clouds.
Presented by title sponsor, Eastern Propane & Oil, the annual "Be A Hero 5k" will be a fun-filled, rain or shine event featuring a 5K Run/Walk on the unparalleled scenic campus of Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
Race Day Registration begins at 8 a.m. All participants who register by Aug. 26 will receive a high quality race shirt and superhero swag. Awards and prizes will be also be offered to top runners. Entry fees are $30 with free admission for participants under 10 years of age.
"We are very excited to bring back this community favorite event and partner with Castle in the Clouds. This race supports the animal medical care, training and behavior work, and advocacy and education programs we provide," said Charles Stanton, executive director of New Hampshire Humane Society. “Our community realizes the need for the everyone to come together to support the lifesaving care for pets and their families.”
The "Be A Hero 5k" is part of a larger series of events called New England Social, a series of innovative and quirky events designed to engage and entertain the community while supporting animal welfare. Earlier events include the Purrs & Pours Cat Café as part of the New England Coffee Festival and the upcoming Block Party, Adoption Event, and Grand Opening on Sept. 10 of Wayward NorthEast — a new shop for kind people and their best friends located at 1305 Meredith Center Road in Laconia. Several other New England Social events are planned for later in 2022 and early 2023.
In addition to Eastern Propane & oil, "Be A Hero" event sponsors include Laconia Daily Sun and Lakes Media NH.
Sponsorship opportunities and donations for giveaway items are still available. All sponsors will receive signage recognition and be highlighted on the event website. Individuals and companies may contact Kendra Frye at kendra@nhhumane.org.
