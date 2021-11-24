ALTON — The American Legion Claude R. Batchelder Post 72 and it’s Auxiliary Unit, hosted a family dinner to honor the National Auxiliary President, Kathy Daudistel, from the Dept. of Kentucky on Nov. 19.
National leaders take on charity projects to support the objectives of the American Legion which fall into the categories of Americanism, children & youth, national security, Veterans affairs, etc. Daudistel’s project focuses on “Caregivers,” and members in attendance at the dinner contributed donations to support this cause.
Auxiliary members raise money, send care packages to deployed soldiers, prepare meals for veterans, drive veterans to appointments and help families pay bills. You could be caring for a family member or a friend and not realize there is help for you.
Feel free to contact 72’s Auxiliary Unit should you be a “caregiver” and need help and assistance at PO Box 747, Alton, NH.
Many people think the American Legion is a bar for members. Yes, you can go have a drink and some nights there are meals, but that is not what the American Legion is about. The American Legion families in Alton have many projects they donate to, for example, the Auxiliary are currently working on their Children's Christmas Party which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4. They are working to help families in need for the holidays. The Riders, a group of motorcycle riders, had a Car Show in August, with the help of all other Legion Families, where the proceeds went to help a local veteran in need. The Riders are currently working on their annual Coats for Kids and are accepting new coats at their post on Route 28 in Alton.
The Sons of the American Legion also have events like Cornhole tournaments and Queen of Hearts to help veterans. The Legionaries are consistently raising money for veterans and families. Winter is the time for Meat Raffles every Saturday. All monies raised goes to veterans and families, children and scholarships. Each group has so many high school seniors that receive scholarships.
Alton Post 72 also has their very own New Hampshire Woman of the Year. Her name is Julie Connors. This woman does not stop for herself and always gives to others. The Alton post has had three women of the year, Julie Connors, Gail Hoage and Peggy Cuverwell.
The Legion is always looking for new members and volunteers. You must have a member of your family who has or is in the military. The American Legion Auxiliary isn’t just for woman any more. Men who wish can join the Auxiliary. Stop by the post or any post you’d like to join and talk to someone about signing up and they will be happy to help you.
