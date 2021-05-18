MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Senior Games has announced registration for the 2021 Games is now open. Supporting the organization’s effort to promote healthy aging in New Hampshire is Martin’s Point Health Care, which is serving as the games major sponsor for the 3rd straight year.
“Due to COVID-19, we paused the majority of our events in 2020,” said Larry Flint, board member, of the games. “However, we plan to hold all of our sports and events this year and will do in compliance with local and state health and safety guidelines.”
He went on to say that starting in late June with a Candlepin Bowling Tournament and ending in September with a cycling event, NHSG will be offering 20 different events and sports. Further, NH athletes finishing in the top three for their sport or event will qualify for the 2022 National Games, held next spring in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
The games offer individual sports and events, doubles competition in sports such as tennis and pickleball, and team competition in three-on-three basketball and volleyball. The games are open to age groups 40- 44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89 and 90+.
Sports and events include:
Archery
Badminton
Basketball (3 on 3)
Bowling (candlepin and ten pin)
Cornhole (bean bag toss)
Cycling
Disc Golf
Golf
Pickleball
Power Walking
Race Walking
Racquetball
Road Race (5k)
Shuffleboard
Swimming
Table Tennis
Tennis
Track and Field
Volleyball
Online registration is now open. Athletes can register online up to one week before their event. Same day sign up is available for selected events and can done via check or cash. To learn more or sign up for the 2021 games, please visit www.NHseniorgames.org.
Sponsorships are still available for 2021 games. For more information, please contact Chris Dugan, Director of Community Relations at chris.dugan@nhseniorgames.org.
