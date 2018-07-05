LACONIA — Grab your favorite mode of transportation — boat, personal watercraft, car, truck, or motorcycle — and round up your friends and family to play for the day on Lake Winnipesaukee. The 18th annual HK Powersports Land and Lake Poker Run will leave the Naswa Resort and Beach Bar on Saturday, July 14, offering a chance at more than $20,000 in prizes and giveaways.
Cruise to four checkpoints around the lake to create your poker hand and then head to the Naswa to get your final card and enjoy a buffet meal, music, drawings, and fun activities such as beach games for all ages.
The event is a benefit in support of Easterseals NH programs for people of all ages with disabilities and special needs.
This is how it works: At each checkpoint, you will receive a sealed envelope with a playing card inside. Back at the Naswa Beach Bar, when you get your final card, you play your hand and try for prizes from the event sponsors as well as some grand raffle items.
For an extra $100, join the High Roller’s Club, sponsored by Watermark Marine Supply. The High Roller with the best hand will walk away with the $1,000 sponsored prize. There are a limited number of entries to help increase the chances of winning, in addition to other “high roller perks.”
Limited to those who are 18 or older, registration is $45 pre-event and $50 on event day and includes a buffet pass, an event shirt, a raffle ticket, and your chance to participate in the poker run.
The Grand Prizes are a Sea-Doo GTi 90 with trailer ($9,798 value), a 2018 Can-Am Outlander 450 DPS 4x4 ($6,899 value), an Old Heron 9XT Kayak ($608 value) and a BBQ Grill ($400 value). You do not have to be present to win. The Grand Prize Raffle is sponsored by HK Powersports, SeaDoo, BRP and Irwin Marine.
In addition to presenting sponsor HK Powersports, other major sponsors include the Naswa Resort, Mix 94.1, Brady Sullivan, Lakes Region Casino, Irwin Marine, Atlantic Broadband, Bank of New Hampshire, Belknap Subaru, The Cohen Family, Watermark Marine Supply, Sysco of Northern New England, Manchester Harley-Davidson, Optical Design Manufacturing Inc., Baron’s Appliances, Zero Waste and Recycling Services Inc., Silver Image Photography, South End Media LLC, Plastic Distributors and Fabricators Inc., Pepsi, Corona, Samuel Adams, Coors Light, Oldies 92.9, Crown Entertainment, Planet 100.1fm, and QWSCY 106.9fm.
For more information, call 1-888-368-8880 or register online at www.easterseals.com/nh and click on “Get Involved.” Group discounts are available.
