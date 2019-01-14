MEREDITH — The 40th anniversary of the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby will take place the weekend of Feb. 9-10.
“The Derby brings anglers and families from as far away as Texas and California to enjoy the beauty of New Hampshire and also be in the running for over $50,000 in cash prizes,” said Dave Reid, Derby chair for 2019.
Derby tickets are $40 each, and are required for everyone who enters a fish for consideration. The ticket price includes a $10 dining certificate from T-Bones and Cactus Jack’s in Laconia. Prizes for the top winning fish are $15,000, $5,000 and $3,000. There are also two $5,000 cash drawings during the weekend, as well as $100 cash drawings every 15 minutes beginning at noon on Saturday, Feb. 9, and lasting through 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. No fish is needed to win the cash drawings, just an admission ticket.
“Additionally, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in conjunction with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby will host the 'Let's Go Fishing' program,” said Reid. “This is a free hands-on clinic for kids and their parents on the basics of ice fishing that has been developed and will be presented by the Fish and Game Department. The clinic is geared toward kids but is open to anyone; those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided – you do not need to have a fishing license to participate,” Reid stated.
Derby tickets can be purchased by visiting www.meredithrotary.com, and at a variety of local bait and tackle shops in New Hampshire. The full list is available by visiting the website.
