MEREDITH — Sponsored by the Greater Meredith Program, the Meredith Sculpture Walk is a year-round, outdoor, juried exhibition featuring works by northeast artists. Over the past month, the Meredith Sculpture Walk ground team has installed 24 new sculptures with only one more to go.
This will be the eighth year for the year-round sculpture walk featuring 32 works positioned throughout Meredith in high visibility areas along Main Street, on the grounds of the Mill Falls complex and in the Hesky and Scenic lakeside parks. While seven of the current sculptures will remain, those that have been part of the project for two years will be retired, and a record number of 25 new ones will be installed by the MSW ground team. The Meredith Sculpture Walk Ground team is made up of volunteers who help the artists with installing their work.
New brochures with a walking map will be available when all the sculptures are installed in early July. Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the sculptures now as each has a nameplate with its title and the artist.
