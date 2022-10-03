Less than one year after this groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics Center on the beautiful Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials, and business owners to a grand opening of the stunning new center. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO – Less than one year after the groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics center on the beautiful Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials, and business owners to a grand opening of the stunning new center. Featuring a three-lane lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center and space for group classes, meeting spaces, and much more, this new space has been greeted with enthusiasm by both current and future Taylor residents.
This was the perfect venue to have David Pearlman, chairman of Taylor Community’s board of trustees to bring their newest project to the forefront. “This is a landmark day for both Taylor Community and Wolfeboro at large as we embark in bringing a full Life Plan community to the town as today we are breaking ground on our new state-of-the-art health care building here on our Back Bay campus.”
The 60,000 square foot building is being constructed just down the street from the new Recreation & Aquatics Center. Designed by leading architectural firm JSA, and being built by Conneston Construction, Inc., it is projected to open in the Fall of 2023. The building will feature 54 beautifully appointed private apartments, including general assisted living, a purposefully designed memory care neighborhood and nursing residences. Residential design features include spacious dining rooms, living and sunrooms; libraries; a salon; and a wellness suite and spa. External amenities include a grand porte cochere, covered porches, private balconies, expansive outdoor seating areas, resident gardens, and walking paths.
Taylor President & CEO Michael Flaherty spoke to event attendees to introduce the nonprofit organization and its history of 115 years in providing exceptional care, as well as forward-thinking resident life opportunities and amenities. He also spoke about Taylor’s greater strategic plan for the organization’s operations in Wolfeboro. “Today we are here to celebrate the continued integration of Taylor’s operation on both sides of the lake,” he said. “Not only are we adding a full Life Plan community with spectacular amenities to enhance the lives of current and future residents, we will also be adding more than 45 new employment opportunities across multiple disciplines in this community. For me, this is an absolute win-win scenario for both Taylor Community and the town of Wolfeboro, and we are very excited to be moving forward.”
