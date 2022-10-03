groundbreaking ceremony

Less than one year after this groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics Center on the beautiful Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials, and business owners to a grand opening of the stunning new center. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO – Less than one year after the groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics center on the beautiful Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials, and business owners to a grand opening of the stunning new center. Featuring a three-lane lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center and space for group classes, meeting spaces, and much more, this new space has been greeted with enthusiasm by both current and future Taylor residents.

This was the perfect venue to have David Pearlman, chairman of Taylor Community’s board of trustees to bring their newest project to the forefront. “This is a landmark day for both Taylor Community and Wolfeboro at large as we embark in bringing a full Life Plan community to the town as today we are breaking ground on our new state-of-the-art health care building here on our Back Bay campus.”

