LACONIA — Each Saturday in March, Prescott Farm will be offering its popular, month-long maple sugaring program, Tap into Maple.
From tapping a tree to tasting maple syrup, hundreds of participants will have a change to participate in every step of the syrup-making process. Prescott Farm’s environmental educators go “beyond the sugar shack” in sharing information about how to identify the appropriate species and size tree, understand the parts of a tree and their functions, use historical and modern tree-tapping tools, learn the history and legends of maple sugaring, and understand the math and science involved in the boiling process.
Environmental educator Andie Hession said, “This really is one of our most popular programs of the year. It’s great for families or adults who are interested in learning more about this New Hampshire tradition.”
Beginning on Saturday, March 2, visitors to Prescott Farm will be able to attend one of the 90-minute Tap into Maple sessions, which begin on the hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Preregistration is recommended.
Participants should be aware that the program begins with a guided 20-minute walk down to the authentic sugarhouse in the woods around Prescott Farm. If necessary, snowshoes and/or ice cleats will be provided for individuals who do not have them.
Additional Tap into Maple program and registration information is available at prescottfarm.org, info@prescottfarm.org, or 603-366-5695.
Osborne’s Agway Winnisquam is the Eco-Partner for the March 16 Tap into Maple programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.