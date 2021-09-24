TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton announces addition of seasonal pop-up Spirit Halloween to its noteworthy brand lineup of more than 45 stores. The Halloween superstore is now open, offering the best selection of costumes, accessories, decorations, animatronics, makeup and more. The retailer joins other shopper-favorite brands at Tanger Outlets Tilton, including American Eagle, Under Armour and Columbia Sportswear.
“Our shoppers are in for a treat — they can now access the best selection of Halloween costumes and décor this season,” said Tanger Outlets marketing manager Madison Harris. “Spirit Halloween brings a massive draw to the outlets this time of year and complements our mix of local and national shops.”
Spirit Halloween is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering a one-stop shop for everything from costumes and decor to party goods and accessories. In addition to being fun and interactive for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for all ages, along with an exclusive selection of products that can’t be found anywhere else. Located in Suite 201 between Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Book Warehouse, the 12,872 square-foot seasonal pop-up store is a must-visit destination this Halloween season. It has everything necessary to deck out the spookiest house on the block or win any costume contest.
