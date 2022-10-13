TILTON — Throughout October, the Greater Lakes Region shopping destination joins nationwide philanthropic program and funds local breast cancer advocacy organizations, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Gilda’s Club New Hampshire.
Tanger Outlets Tilton invites shoppers to support breast cancer research efforts this October with the annual Pink campaign, continuing its commitment to cancer research and furthering connections within the Greater Lakes Region community. Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access an additional layer of savings at participating stores throughout October. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local organization of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
“Breast cancer is an important issue that hits close to home for many of our shoppers and team members,” said Tanger Outlets Tilton Marketing Manager Madison Harris. “It’s an honor to give back and support local nonprofits that are critical to our community.”
As part of the elevated 2022 program, the Tanger Pink Savings Card provides two levels of savings at participating stores based on TangerClub status: 15% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for Tanger Insiders or 25% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for TangerClub members. Pink cards are available in either a physical or digital card format and can be purchased online at tangeroutlets.com or onsite by visiting shopper services. Brands at Tanger Outlets Tilton participating in this year’s Tanger Pink program include Under Armour, American Eagle and Columbia Sportswear.
To learn more about Tanger Pink 2022, please visit tangeroutlets.com/pink and connect with Tanger Outlets Tilton on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.