TILTON — Throughout October, the Greater Lakes Region shopping destination joins nationwide philanthropic program and funds local breast cancer advocacy organizations, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Gilda’s Club New Hampshire.

Tanger Outlets Tilton invites shoppers to support breast cancer research efforts this October with the annual Pink campaign, continuing its commitment to cancer research and furthering connections within the Greater Lakes Region community. Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access an additional layer of savings at participating stores throughout October. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local organization of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

