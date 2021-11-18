TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton, 120 Laconia Road, is offering extended Black Friday hours to accommodate holiday shoppers looking to save on the best gifts and styles of season. Top brands — including American Eagle, Under Armour and Columbia Sportswear — are stocked and ready with the perfect present for everyone on shoppers’ holiday gift lists.
Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) CLOSED
Friday, Nov. 26 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
**Some stores will remain closed throughout the early morning Black Friday hours. Check with specific stores to confirm opening hours.
To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Outlets Tilton, visit tangeroutlets.com/Tilton.
