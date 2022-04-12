TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton will host the upcoming re-opening of the relocated and refreshed Under Armour Factory House, set to take place on Wednesday, April 27. The Grand Re-Opening festivities will take place Friday through Sunday, April 29 – May 1 and include entertainment from a live DJ and a gift with purchase prize kiosk.
Shoppers who make a purchase during this time will receive a peel to redeem card and get to choose from a selection of giveaways at the prize kiosk.
“We are excited for the relocation and grand re-opening of the Under Armour Factory House at Tanger Outlets in Tilton, following many weeks of renovations,” said Under Armour District Manager Jenn Burkart. “Under Armour continues to invest in direct-to-consumer channels, and this new store will provide athletes with a more premium shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming the community to our new store!”
Located next to Verizon Wireless, the store offers men’s, women’s and children’s athletic apparel, accessories and footwear. Under Armour joins other popular retailers at Tanger Outlets Tilton including LOFT, American Eagle Outfitters, Famous Footwear and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.