TILTON — As Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. commemorates its 40th anniversary with a four-decade retrospective of style and savings, Tanger Outlets Tilton brings the celebration to Central New Hampshire & the Lakes Region, offering shoppers deep discounts throughout the month of August.
To celebrate Tanger’s 40th anniversary, Tanger Outlets Tilton’s guests can enjoy limited-time savings with TangerStyle — a program that incentivizes shoppers with up to 25 percent savings at approximately 19 outlet brand names and designer retailers, including American Eagle, Columbia Sportswear, and Old Navy Outlet, through Aug. 29.
“As our company enters into its 40th year, we celebrate Tanger Outlets’ commitment to consistently providing shoppers the most coveted styles and outlet brands at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Manager Madison Harris. “Our stores are now offering fresh fall fashions for back-to-school and transitioning wardrobes, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to save on their favorite brands.”
To complement the anniversary savings, visitors can also find inspiration for new looks through Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira’s video series of style shorts that honors the timeless fashions and iconic value found at Tanger Outlets Tilton, while modernizing and refreshing the classic closet essentials that shoppers can count on decade after decade.
To download the coupons and learn more about TangerStyle, visit tangeroutlets.com/tangerstyle. Visit tangeroutlets.com/Tilton to discover the center’s sales, events and happenings. Connect with Tanger Outlets Tilton on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.