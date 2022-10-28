NEW HAMPTON — “tamama’s kitchen,” an exhibit of Tamara Mann’s functional and sculptural ceramics and drawings, will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The gallery will be closed during the school’s Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 18 through Nov.28. The public is invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
In her artist statement Mann states, “Nature is all around us and yet we rarely stop to admire its beauty. Each time I draw a flower or plant, I am forced to sit and study the architecture of its presence with my eyes. I cherish spending time in the woods amongst the trees listening to the sounds of water, wind, leaves, and the noises of wildlife both seen and well camouflaged. The "perfect imperfection" nature offers is reflected in my interpretation of flowers, trees, and wildlife. I aim to bring the wonder of the woods indoors and to the table. In our fast-paced world, handmade art helps us slow down and enhances our everyday experience.”
Mann chose the title "tamama’s kitchen" because “it combines my love of sharing home-cooked food on handmade vessels and my belief that my studio is akin to my kitchen. In my studio I lovingly make art to share with others.”
This exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School’s Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Founded in 1821, New Hampton School is an independent, co-educational, college preparatory school of 350 students who come from over 28 states and 30 countries. An International Baccalaureate school, New Hampton School cultivates lifelong learners who will serve as active global citizens. Students benefit from an average class size of 11 and a student-faculty ratio of five to one. For more information, please visit www.newhampton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.