NEW HAMPTON — “tamama’s kitchen,” an exhibit of Tamara Mann’s functional and sculptural ceramics and drawings, will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The gallery will be closed during the school’s Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 18 through Nov.28. The public is invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

In her artist statement Mann states, “Nature is all around us and yet we rarely stop to admire its beauty. Each time I draw a flower or plant, I am forced to sit and study the architecture of its presence with my eyes. I cherish spending time in the woods amongst the trees listening to the sounds of water, wind, leaves, and the noises of wildlife both seen and well camouflaged. The "perfect imperfection" nature offers is reflected in my interpretation of flowers, trees, and wildlife. I aim to bring the wonder of the woods indoors and to the table. In our fast-paced world, handmade art helps us slow down and enhances our everyday experience.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.