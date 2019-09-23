LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for a program, The White Mountain, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. From the vaulted heights of New England’s highest peak, author Dan Szczesny spent a year exploring the very heart of the White Mountains. Mt. Washington, home of the world’s worst weather, is more than just a rock pile, it’s a cultural and natural destination for climbers and tourists from around the world. From car races to bird watching, from bikes to motorcycles, from the railroad to the stars to a centuries-old observatory, Mt. Washington speaks to the adventurer in everyone. In this presentation, Szczesny will discuss his book, 'The White Mountain,' and explore the culture, characters, and color of Mt. Washington. For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775, info@laconialibrary.org, or vist laconialibrary.org.
