SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Public Library invites the public to Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, Feb. 2.
As part of a national, annual event that celebrates stories and learning with children, the library will offer a storytime with program coordinator Jessie Ahlgren at 10 a.m., with an opportunity for children through age eight to make shadow puppets.
There will be face-painting from 11 a.m. to noon.
Legos will be out for construction all day, and there will be a drop-in library scavenger hunt for children ages five to 12.
The library invites children who are ages six and older to drop by anytime to get their very own library card.
Light refreshments will be offered throughout the day. For more information, call 603-286-8288, or visit splnh.com.
