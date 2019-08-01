BELMONT — A Universe of Stories concludes in August at Belmont Public Library.
Space-themed movies play on Fridays, Aug. 2, and Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. The LEGO Challenge for all ages is on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-noon. Middle schoolers will make squishy, sparkly, space dough on Monday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., with activities for the whole family.
The New Hampshire Astronomical Society will lead a Skywatch on Bryant Field on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 p.m. The society is led by volunteers, and customized the library’s new telescope, which is available to check out for patrons over 18.
The Friends will meet Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. New members are welcome. The Friends will host a book and craft supply sale and 50/50 raffle on Old Home Day, Aug. 10. Check with the library about donations.
The non-fiction book group and Belmont Senior Center book groups combine on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. to discuss 'The Hello Girls' by Elizabeth Cobb. The Friday Fiction book group discusses 'Breaking Wild' by Diane Les Becquets, a New Hampshire author, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
The last day to win summer reading prizes is Saturday, Aug. 10, during Belmont’s Old Home Day.
The Belmont Library is sponsoring a StoryWalk on the River Walk and Tioga Rail Spur Trail starting on Old Home Day, Saturday, Aug. 10, which will be open through the end of September. A StoryWalk is an educational activity that places a children’s story along a walking route in the community. This year’s story is 'The Summer Nick Taught His Cats to Read' by Curtis Manley, illustrated by Kate Berube. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Thanks to the Belmont Conservation Commission for their cooperation in this project.
The Library will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 20-Friday, Aug. 23 to install a new heating and air conditioning system.
'The Hello Girls' documentary and presentation will be at the Corner Meeting House on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6pm. "Hello girls" was the colloquial name for American female switchboard operators in World War I, formally known as the Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators Unit. During WWI, these switchboard operators were sworn into the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Carolyn Timbie, granddaughter of Grace Banker who was chief operator of the first unit of 33 hello girls, will do a brief introduction. Following the film, Timbie will share items from her grandmother’s collection.
The library has passes to New Hampshire state parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, and state historical society, Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Eileen Gilbert at 603-267-8331 or bpl@belmontnh.org.
