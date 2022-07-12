MEREDITH — Summer reading fun sponsored by the Friends of the Library has begun at the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, focusing on this year's theme Oceans of Possibilities. Call 603-279-4303 to sign up for any of the following events. Join the library on Friday, July 22 as the Blue Ocean Society sets up a life-sized whale that you can walk-through and learn about whales and their anatomy. Register for a 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. session in advance as space is limited.
Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center returns with an array of animals for you to see and learn about. This will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive, on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. No registration is required.
The library will be hosting Maker Space events. You will need to call and register in advance for the following: Designer Herb Garden on Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m. Create a designer herb garden using the library's Cricut Machine and Glowforge laser cutter. All of the materials needed will be provided. Do you have a Cricut that you've been meaning to learn more about? Bring it with you, but you do not need to own a Cricut to participate.
Sew a Beach Tote on Wednesday, July 27 at 3 p.m. When you call to register, be sure to get a list of materials you will need to bring. The library has three sewing machines, so if you need to use one, please let them know when you register. Otherwise, please bring your own machine.
Many more events are planned for summer. Be sure to stop by the library and pick up a brochure or visit our website at www.meredithlibrary.org to learn more.
