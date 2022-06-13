NORTHFIELD — Kick off Summer Reading at the annual Touch-A-Truck event on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Explore all types of trucks, grab food from a food truck, and sign-up for Summer Reading.
Children aged through 11 will be earning beads and brag tags for every 100 minutes read and will qualify for weekly prizes.
Squam Lakes Science Center Naturalists will be at the library with live aquatic animals on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. Nile the Whale, a life-sized inflatable humpback whale that families can sign-up to explore, will be in the library parking lot on Monday, July 18 at 2:30 p.m.
Miss Julieann, musical artist and music therapist, will be performing a creative concert on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.
Hall will be offering special ocean and beach themed crafts and activities on Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m.
Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Yoga & Meditation and Thursdays at 1 p.m. ocean themed crafts.
For our adult patrons, we introduce Bookopoly — a fun way to track your summer reading while challenging yourself.
Join in for Paint & Sip on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. where participants will learn to paint a blue heron on the beach while snacking on treats and sipping mocktails. All materials and victuals provided — visit the library website for more information and to register.
Join Jeremy D'Entremont, Historian for the U.S. Lighthouse Society, for his presentation, “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them,” on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. in-person at the library.
The library's new and improved website can give you more information about any of their programs. www.hallmemoriallibrary.org has useful links and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.