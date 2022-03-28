CENTER BARNSTEAD — Tri-Town Democrats will hold its first in-person meeting in 2022 on Monday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Barnstead Town Hall, 108 S. Barnstead Road. Come early at 6:15 p.m. so that, prior to the meeting, participants can socialize and enjoy some tasty food treats. This meeting will be a great opportunity to meet new members and become reacquainted with old friends.
Guest speaker will be Steve Marchand. Steve was born in Manchester of Canadian parents, who immigrated from Quebec. He lives in the Portsmouth area with his wife Sandi and two daughters, and their two Corgis.
Steve first gained widespread fame as the very young Mayor of Portsmouth, a position he was elected to in 2006, at the age of 32. Under Mayor Marchand, the city of Portsmouth became a national leader in 21st century green energy policy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving energy, and saving taxpayers money. He later ran for NH Governor in 2016 and 2018.
More recently, Steve has been running a PAC (political action committee) called Move the Goalposts NH, with a focus on a number of issues: Education, Energy and Environment, Campaign Finance, Reproductive Rights, Reducing Gun Violence and Immigration.
Steve Marchand has always been ready to talk to anyone and to any group, and one of the memorable events of his gubernatorial campaign was his discussion about gun rights and regulation with a somewhat difficult crowd. What made it memorable was to see Steve reaching if not common ground, at least a willingness to talk.
Feel free to bring a food item to share.
